Summit Homes of Washington and Presidio Residential Capital Open Two...
"With population growth in the Seattle area continuing to increase at nearly twice the national rate, the King County market is red hot," said Don White, president of Summit Homes of Washington. "Ivy Estates and Autumn Grove represent rare opportunities to move into quality housing in unique neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Woodinville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE
|Mar 28
|Shesaid
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Mar 27
|Emilee94
|26
|Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa...
|Mar 1
|Jan Troxell
|1
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|Bottom's Up!
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woodinville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC