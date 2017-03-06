Sumerian Brewing celebrates 2nd anniv...

Sumerian Brewing celebrates 2nd anniversary with some big news

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Sumerian Brewing is about to celebrate its 2nd anniversary. On April 8th the brewery hosts a party from 4:00 - 9:00 that will feature live music, air hockey, corn hole, beer pong, ping pong, 1/6 barrel keg bowling, a cigar tent, and food trucks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodinville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar 1 Jan Troxell 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Feb '17 Go Blue Forever 25
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
Bottom's Up! Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
Woodinville Tree Identification (Aug '16) Aug '16 Will 1
See all Woodinville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodinville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 15 at 10:26PM PDT

Woodinville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodinville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Woodinville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,339 • Total comments across all topics: 279,581,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC