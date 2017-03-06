Sumerian Brewing celebrates 2nd anniversary with some big news
Sumerian Brewing is about to celebrate its 2nd anniversary. On April 8th the brewery hosts a party from 4:00 - 9:00 that will feature live music, air hockey, corn hole, beer pong, ping pong, 1/6 barrel keg bowling, a cigar tent, and food trucks.
