McLendon's Hardware is being acquired...

McLendon's Hardware is being acquired by CNRG

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Seattle Herald

Fourth generation, family-owned McLendon Hardware has agreed to be acquired by Central Network Retail Group , a multi-format, multi-brand retailer operating 90 hardware stores, home centers and lumberyards throughout eleven states across the U.S. The transaction is expected to close in April. McLendon Hardware president, Gail McLendon, said the move was inspired by the company's desire for continued growth throughout the Puget Sound region and beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodinville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wave Boadband DONT WORK THERE Mar 28 Shesaid 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Mar 27 Emilee94 26
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar '17 Jan Troxell 1
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
Bottom's Up! Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
See all Woodinville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodinville Forum Now

Woodinville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodinville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Woodinville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,998,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC