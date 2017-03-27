Matthews Winery expands its plantings

Matthews Winery expands its plantings

THE WOODINVILLE AREA has long been known for its pastoral setting, and getting lost in rural Sammamish Valley rewards the wanderlust spirit of the Pacific Northwest. Heading down one back road leads to Matthews Winery , with a recently remodeled tasting room and an estate microfarm that feeds its Community Supported Agriculture program members; provides ingredients for its farm-to-fork dinners; and supplies local restaurants, including the venerable Herbfarm .

