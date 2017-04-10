Lyft driver accused of Seattle-area sex assault
A driver for the ride-hailing company Lyft has been arrested in Washington state on suspicion of sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled woman. KING-TV reported Thursday that the 40-year-old driver was arrested earlier this week and released on a $150,000 bond.
