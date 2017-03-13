BYUI student found dead in apartment

BYUI student found dead in apartment

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Police were called to Legacy Ridge apartments on 2nd East after a roommate discovered the 20-year-old woman from Woodinville, Washington on the floor of her bathroom, according to Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodinville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar 1 Jan Troxell 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Feb '17 Go Blue Forever 25
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
Bottom's Up! Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
Woodinville Tree Identification (Aug '16) Aug '16 Will 1
See all Woodinville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodinville Forum Now

Woodinville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodinville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Woodinville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,573,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC