Santana Announce Summer Tour

After a reunion album by and some shows last year with the lineup that helped make Santana one of the most popular bands in the late '60s and early '70s, the group will return to the road this summer. But this latest round of dates for the Carlos Santana -led group doesn't include the prime lineup of keyboardist and singer Gregg Rolie , guitarist Neal Schon , percussionist Michael Carabello and drummer Michael Shrieve.

