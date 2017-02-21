PCC tests curbside pickup of online o...

PCC tests curbside pickup of online orders in Bothell

Thursday Feb 9

The new PCC store in Bothell, which also serves as a testing ground for new ideas at the co-op, will offer curbside pickup of online orders. PCC, in a partnership with Instacart, is testing curbside pickup at the co-op's Bothell location with a "Click & Collect" service.

