Museum accepts artifacts from histori...

Museum accepts artifacts from historic protest that kept King County sewage plant out of Edmonds

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: My Edmonds

Past members of the Washington Tea Party display the parade banner from the 2002 Edmonds Fourth of July parade. The banner will become part of the Edmonds Historical Museum's permanent collection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodinville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, pa... Mar 1 Jan Troxell 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Feb 10 Go Blue Forever 25
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb 9 Marguerite Ridgway 18
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
Bottom's Up! Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
Woodinville Tree Identification (Aug '16) Aug '16 Will 1
See all Woodinville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodinville Forum Now

Woodinville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodinville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Woodinville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,369,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC