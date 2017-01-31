Juli Bacon Assumes New Role as 2017 N...

Juli Bacon Assumes New Role as 2017 NAHB Professional Women in Building Council Chair

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Builder

Juli Bacon, a longtime member of the National Association of Home Builders' Professional Women in Building Council, has been sworn in as the 2017 chair of the council. Bacon is the owner of JB Consulting Systems and Bacon Maintenance Services in Woodinville, Washington, as well as a partner in JJ BizWorks and a minority owner in Routec Industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Builder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodinville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Jan 27 Jackie R 23
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
Bottom's Up! Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16) Oct '16 toothless in Seattle 2
woman put in jail for carrying protest sign Oct '16 rlwaller 1
News 'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... (Jul '16) Sep '16 Ben 4
See all Woodinville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodinville Forum Now

Woodinville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodinville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Woodinville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,271 • Total comments across all topics: 278,462,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC