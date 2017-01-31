Juli Bacon Assumes New Role as 2017 NAHB Professional Women in Building Council Chair
Juli Bacon, a longtime member of the National Association of Home Builders' Professional Women in Building Council, has been sworn in as the 2017 chair of the council. Bacon is the owner of JB Consulting Systems and Bacon Maintenance Services in Woodinville, Washington, as well as a partner in JJ BizWorks and a minority owner in Routec Industries.
