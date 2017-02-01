Gig Harbor Brewing releases seasonal ...

Gig Harbor Brewing releases seasonal beer, expands barrel program

Gig Harbor Brewing just announced the introduction of its seasonal beer as well as the expansion of its barrel-aging program. The company recently released its first seasonal beer, Gig Harbor Spice Winter Ale.

