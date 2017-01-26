Woodinville skier dies at Stevens Pass
Stars of the show: Wenatchee's Esquivel, Eastmont's Lisson are leading their very different teams in very different ways STEVENS PASS - A 55-year-old Woodinville man died on the slopes of Stevens Pass Mountain Resort on Thursday morning. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office and other officials are investigating to determine whether his death was due to a trauma or a medical issue, according to a news release from the ski area.
