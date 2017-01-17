Student artists join forces
The music composition major grew up singing in her church in Woodinville, Washington, but since coming to SPU she has felt a newfound identity and understanding of how to bring her musical ideas to life. She finds herself constantly creating and writing melodies and recording them on her phone, storing over 1,000 different compositions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Falcon.
Add your comments below
Woodinville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Tue
|Danielle Edvalds
|22
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|Bottom's Up!
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16)
|Oct '16
|toothless in Seattle
|2
|woman put in jail for carrying protest sign
|Oct '16
|rlwaller
|1
|'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Ben
|4
Find what you want!
Search Woodinville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC