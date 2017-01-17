LOUD Technologies Appoints Kelsea Robson Sales Director, US National Accounts
LOUD Technologies has announced the appointment of Kelsea Robson to the position of sales director, US National Accounts. Robson comes to LOUD with a lengthy background in MI sales and retail operations, including more than eight years with Guitar Center, where she most recently held the position of director of Sales Administration and CAPEX Operations.
