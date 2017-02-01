Live Ways: Santana Announces US Dates for Its 2017 Transmogrify Tour

Santana has begun lining up dates for the summer U.S. leg of its 2017 trek , which has been dubbed the Transmogrify Tour. The veteran rockers have confirmed 12 concerts so far, spanning from a June 23-24 engagement in Woodinville, Washington, through an August 18 show in Canandaigua, New York.

