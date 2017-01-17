Here's a tip for mailing wine: Don't do it. It's a job best left to the experts.
If you want to ship wine out of state - or in-state, for that matter - you're better off having it sent from a winery or from your favorite wine merchant. Doing it yourself could be illegal.
Woodinville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Jan 17
|Danielle Edvalds
|22
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|Bottom's Up!
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16)
|Oct '16
|toothless in Seattle
|2
|woman put in jail for carrying protest sign
|Oct '16
|rlwaller
|1
|'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Ben
|4
