Here's a tip for mailing wine: Don't ...

Here's a tip for mailing wine: Don't do it. It's a job best left to the experts.

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

If you want to ship wine out of state - or in-state, for that matter - you're better off having it sent from a winery or from your favorite wine merchant. Doing it yourself could be illegal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodinville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Jan 17 Danielle Edvalds 22
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
Bottom's Up! Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16) Oct '16 toothless in Seattle 2
woman put in jail for carrying protest sign Oct '16 rlwaller 1
News 'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... (Jul '16) Sep '16 Ben 4
See all Woodinville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodinville Forum Now

Woodinville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodinville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Woodinville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,343 • Total comments across all topics: 278,086,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC