Twins take 15 pitchers on Day 3, including Woodbury standout

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Star Tribune

The Twins made 30 selections on the final day of the draft and 15 of them were pitchers. All of those pitchers were right-handed, including Woodbury's Max Meyer.

