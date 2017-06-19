North/East metro briefs: Rush Line tr...

North/East metro briefs: Rush Line transit service from White Bear Lake advances

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Star Tribune

Any such service - to be known as the Rush Line - is at least eight to 10 years away, officials caution, subject to countless decisions in the meantime. The failure of the Gold Line busway from Woodbury to secure millions in funding in the recently completed legislative session is a reminder of that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat... Jun 16 Barbarism 2
Class B License Jun 1 reddheadbabe 1
Honest furnace review. Feb '17 John 1
News Woman Stole Thousands From Woodbury Surgery Cen... (Sep '14) Jan '17 Peter Cushing 2
News See the distortion (Dec '10) Dec '16 Doomsday 64
News Lawsuit against ADT filed by murder victims' fa... (May '11) Nov '16 Democrats LOST 10
News Wisconsin Veterinarian Charged In Sex Trafficki... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Marley Honey 6
See all Woodbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbury Forum Now

Woodbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Woodbury, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,943,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC