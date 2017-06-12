Father-of-three principal, 45, found dead in public park
According to a police report, a visitor to Carver Lake Park in Woodbury, Minnesota found 45-year-old Joe Slavin unresponsive near his car Wednesday morning around 8:30am. He was then pronounced dead by emergency responders.
