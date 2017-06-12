Father-of-three principal, 45, found ...

Father-of-three principal, 45, found dead in public park

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Daily Mail

According to a police report, a visitor to Carver Lake Park in Woodbury, Minnesota found 45-year-old Joe Slavin unresponsive near his car Wednesday morning around 8:30am. He was then pronounced dead by emergency responders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Class B License Jun 1 reddheadbabe 1
Honest furnace review. Feb '17 John 1
News Woman Stole Thousands From Woodbury Surgery Cen... (Sep '14) Jan '17 Peter Cushing 2
News See the distortion (Dec '10) Dec '16 Doomsday 64
News Lawsuit against ADT filed by murder victims' fa... (May '11) Nov '16 Democrats LOST 10
News Wisconsin Veterinarian Charged In Sex Trafficki... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Marley Honey 6
News Woodbury man shot dead, officer injured during ... (Apr '10) Sep '16 Jalav 66
See all Woodbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbury Forum Now

Woodbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Woodbury, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,913 • Total comments across all topics: 281,714,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC