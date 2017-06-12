Two Charged in Multi-State Prostitution Operation Centered in Lake Minnetonka Home

A Wayzata couple is charged after a prostitution sting was carried out Tuesday at the Lake Minnetonka home they were renting. Ricky Arlen Turner, 28, faces felony counts including aiding and abetting a racketeering enterprise, aiding and abetting to engage in business of concealing criminal proceeds, engaging in sex trafficking of individual under 18 years old and promoting prostitution of an individual.

