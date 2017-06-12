Two Charged in Multi-State Prostitution Operation Centered in Lake Minnetonka Home
A Wayzata couple is charged after a prostitution sting was carried out Tuesday at the Lake Minnetonka home they were renting. Ricky Arlen Turner, 28, faces felony counts including aiding and abetting a racketeering enterprise, aiding and abetting to engage in business of concealing criminal proceeds, engaging in sex trafficking of individual under 18 years old and promoting prostitution of an individual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Woodbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Class B License
|Jun 1
|reddheadbabe
|1
|Honest furnace review.
|Feb '17
|John
|1
|Woman Stole Thousands From Woodbury Surgery Cen... (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Peter Cushing
|2
|See the distortion (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Doomsday
|64
|Lawsuit against ADT filed by murder victims' fa... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Democrats LOST
|10
|Wisconsin Veterinarian Charged In Sex Trafficki... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Marley Honey
|6
|Woodbury man shot dead, officer injured during ... (Apr '10)
|Sep '16
|Jalav
|66
Find what you want!
Search Woodbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC