Charges: Wayzata couple ran national sex trafficking ring from Lake Minnetonka home
A Wayzata pair suspected of running a national underage sex trafficking ring from the shores of Lake Minnetonka to California and Hawaii, and concealing their crimes with a shell business, have been charged with several felonies. Washington County prosecutors allege that Ricky Arlen Turner, 28, and Brittany Marie Harenza, 25, used the dating link on Backpage.com to advertise girls and women for prostitution.
Woodbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CAIR-MN, Social Justice Groups to Hold Anti-Hat...
|5 hr
|Barbarism
|2
|Class B License
|Jun 1
|reddheadbabe
|1
|Honest furnace review.
|Feb '17
|John
|1
|Woman Stole Thousands From Woodbury Surgery Cen... (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Peter Cushing
|2
|See the distortion (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Doomsday
|64
|Lawsuit against ADT filed by murder victims' fa... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Democrats LOST
|10
|Wisconsin Veterinarian Charged In Sex Trafficki... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Marley Honey
|6
