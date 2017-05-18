North/East metro briefs: Molly O'Rourke gets high marks for leadership of Washington County
Administrator Molly O'Rourke has received high marks for her skill in leading the Washington County government workforce, said Commissioner Lisa Weik, chairwoman of the County Board. Weik said the board applauded O'Rourke for building relationships and partnerships across the county and in the community.
