Woodbury, Minn. police find over 1,40...

Woodbury, Minn. police find over 1,400 pills in car of alleged armed robber7 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Pequot Lakes Echo

A hood-covered, sunglasses-clad, airsoft gun-wielding woman made off with more than 1,400 pills of oxycodone from a Woodbury pharmacy Feb. 13. Melanie Sue Parkin, 36, of South St. Paul allegedly robbed Walgreens, only to be immediately arrested and face charges on Valentine's Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Honest furnace review. Feb 14 John 1
News Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08) Feb 12 Abv 8
News Woman Stole Thousands From Woodbury Surgery Cen... (Sep '14) Jan '17 Peter Cushing 2
News See the distortion (Dec '10) Dec '16 Doomsday 64
Oakdale WOMEN ONLY Conceal Carry Class Dec '16 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
News Lawsuit against ADT filed by murder victims' fa... (May '11) Nov '16 Democrats LOST 10
News Wisconsin Veterinarian Charged In Sex Trafficki... Sep '16 Marley Honey 6
See all Woodbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbury Forum Now

Woodbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Woodbury, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,303 • Total comments across all topics: 279,394,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC