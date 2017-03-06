Woodbury, Minn. police find over 1,400 pills in car of alleged armed robber7 min ago
A hood-covered, sunglasses-clad, airsoft gun-wielding woman made off with more than 1,400 pills of oxycodone from a Woodbury pharmacy Feb. 13. Melanie Sue Parkin, 36, of South St. Paul allegedly robbed Walgreens, only to be immediately arrested and face charges on Valentine's Day.
