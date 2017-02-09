School bus worker arrested

Thursday Feb 9

A 71-year-old Washington County school bus worker has been arrested on suspicion of molesting at least six pre-school-aged girls on the bus, police said Thursday. Harvey Kneifl of Woodbury was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of "inappropriately touching at least six girls," ages 3 to 5, on a South Washington County School District school bus, according to the Woodbury police.

Woodbury, MN

