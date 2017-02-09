School bus worker arrested
A 71-year-old Washington County school bus worker has been arrested on suspicion of molesting at least six pre-school-aged girls on the bus, police said Thursday. Harvey Kneifl of Woodbury was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of "inappropriately touching at least six girls," ages 3 to 5, on a South Washington County School District school bus, according to the Woodbury police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Woodbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honest furnace review.
|Feb 14
|John
|1
|Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08)
|Feb 12
|Abv
|8
|Woman Stole Thousands From Woodbury Surgery Cen... (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Peter Cushing
|2
|See the distortion (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Doomsday
|64
|Oakdale WOMEN ONLY Conceal Carry Class
|Dec '16
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lawsuit against ADT filed by murder victims' fa... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Democrats LOST
|10
|Wisconsin Veterinarian Charged In Sex Trafficki...
|Sep '16
|Marley Honey
|6
Find what you want!
Search Woodbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC