School bus worker arrested

A 71-year-old Washington County school bus worker has been arrested on suspicion of molesting at least six pre-school-aged girls on the bus, police said Thursday. Harvey Kneifl of Woodbury was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of "inappropriately touching at least six girls," ages 3 to 5, on a South Washington County School District school bus, according to the Woodbury police.

