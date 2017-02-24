Saying farewell to veteran Amie Muller

Feb 24, 2017

Army veteran Amie Muller believed deployments to Iraq caused the pancreatic cancer that killed her last weekend. She worked and lived next to burn pits in Balad Air Base that billowed toxic smoke night and day.

