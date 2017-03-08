Just Sold: Launch Properties adds pro...

Just Sold: Launch Properties adds projects in Woodbury

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Finance and Commerce

Roseville-based Launch Properties, which already is developing a Portillo's restaurant in Woodbury, has acquired 12 buildable acres on the southwest corner of Tamarack Road and Bielenberg Drive for more projects.

