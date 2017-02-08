Two Minnesota Residents Charged for Their Alleged Involvement in Sex...
Two Minnesota residents are charged for their alleged involvement in sex trafficking using both Facebook and Backpage.com. Authorities say the two men were found to have profited from a commercial sex act of a homeless woman in Stillwater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Stole Thousands From Woodbury Surgery Cen... (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Peter Cushing
|2
|See the distortion (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Doomsday
|64
|Oakdale WOMEN ONLY Conceal Carry Class
|Dec '16
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lawsuit against ADT filed by murder victims' fa... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Democrats LOST
|10
|Review: Troje's Trash (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|extroje
|8
|Wisconsin Veterinarian Charged In Sex Trafficki...
|Sep '16
|Marley Honey
|6
|Woodbury man shot dead, officer injured during ... (Apr '10)
|Sep '16
|Jalav
|66
Find what you want!
Search Woodbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC