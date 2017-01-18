The struggle to find pink yarn for your Pussyhat is real
Pink hats with cat ears have turned into something of an unofficial uniform for Saturday's Women's March in Washington, D.C. and people are desperately trying to buy yarn to make the hats in time. The demand for pink yarn stems from the growing Pussyhat Project .
