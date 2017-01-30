Stanley D. Stehlik, 86

Stanley D. Stehlik, 86

Stanley D. Stehlik, 86, of Jackson, passed away at the Sanford Hospice Cottage in Luverne, on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2017, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Jackson, with Pastor Lance Isaacson officiating.

