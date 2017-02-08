North/east metro briefs: Woodbury considers lodging tax to upgrade indoor park
Woodbury is thinking of imposing a new tax on hotel stays in order to pay for improvements to its indoor Central Park. In a memo to the City Council, staffers note that 110 cities in Minnesota collect such a tax, 26 of them in the metro area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Stole Thousands From Woodbury Surgery Cen... (Sep '14)
|Jan 27
|Peter Cushing
|2
|See the distortion (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Doomsday
|64
|Oakdale WOMEN ONLY Conceal Carry Class
|Dec '16
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lawsuit against ADT filed by murder victims' fa... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Democrats LOST
|10
|Review: Troje's Trash (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|extroje
|8
|Wisconsin Veterinarian Charged In Sex Trafficki...
|Sep '16
|Marley Honey
|6
|Woodbury man shot dead, officer injured during ... (Apr '10)
|Sep '16
|Jalav
|66
Find what you want!
Search Woodbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC