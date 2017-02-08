North/east metro briefs: Woodbury con...

North/east metro briefs: Woodbury considers lodging tax to upgrade indoor park

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Star Tribune

Woodbury is thinking of imposing a new tax on hotel stays in order to pay for improvements to its indoor Central Park. In a memo to the City Council, staffers note that 110 cities in Minnesota collect such a tax, 26 of them in the metro area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman Stole Thousands From Woodbury Surgery Cen... (Sep '14) Jan 27 Peter Cushing 2
News See the distortion (Dec '10) Dec '16 Doomsday 64
Oakdale WOMEN ONLY Conceal Carry Class Dec '16 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
News Lawsuit against ADT filed by murder victims' fa... (May '11) Nov '16 Democrats LOST 10
Review: Troje's Trash (Nov '14) Oct '16 extroje 8
News Wisconsin Veterinarian Charged In Sex Trafficki... Sep '16 Marley Honey 6
News Woodbury man shot dead, officer injured during ... (Apr '10) Sep '16 Jalav 66
See all Woodbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbury Forum Now

Woodbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Woodbury, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC