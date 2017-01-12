2 Hudson, Wis., men arrested in sex t...

2 Hudson, Wis., men arrested in sex trafficking sting at Woodbury hotel, police say

Thursday Jan 12

Two Hudson, Wis., men are facing felony charges in Minnesota in connection with the sex trafficking of a homeless woman. Dustin Jeffery Arthur Heichert, Adam James Krimpelbein and a 31-year-old prostitute arrived at a Woodbury hotel after brokering an agreement to sell sex to a man who turned out to be an undercover Woodbury police officer, according to the criminal complaint.

