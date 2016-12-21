Site acquired for first Portillo's ea...

Site acquired for first Portillo's eatery in Minnesota

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Finance and Commerce

Launch Properties has paid $4.55 million for a Woodbury site near a Cabela's store and the former State Farm campus to build a popular Chicago eatery known for Italian beef and hot dogs. The purchase price works out to $1.09 million per acre for a 4.18-acre site valued at $1.5 million by Washington County.

