PTSD Bill Aimed at Helping First Responders
A bill aimed at helping Minnesota "first responders" cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder will be re-introduced in the state legislature next month. It will clarify in state law that PTSD is a "work-related illness" for firefighters, paramedics, police officers and certain others in public safety.
