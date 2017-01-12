PTSD Bill Aimed at Helping First Resp...

PTSD Bill Aimed at Helping First Responders

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KSTP

A bill aimed at helping Minnesota "first responders" cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder will be re-introduced in the state legislature next month. It will clarify in state law that PTSD is a "work-related illness" for firefighters, paramedics, police officers and certain others in public safety.

