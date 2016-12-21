Portillo's to open first Minnesota restaurant next summer
The 8,964-square-foot restaurant, with a 1920s theme, will include seating for about 200 guests, double drive-through lanes and a seasonal outdoor patio, a company spokeswoman said. The Woodbury location also will have Portillo's classic menu items, including Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, salads and chocolate cake.
