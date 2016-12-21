Police rekindle search for teen missing since 1990
The resolution of a case in which an 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted, assaulted and killed in Minnesota nearly 27 years ago is pushing a Woodbury couple to try to find their son, who went missing at age 17 six months later. Unlike Wetterling, Christopher Kerze is believed to have run away from his family's former home in Eagan in 1990.
