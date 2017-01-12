Lawyers who pursued porn downloaders ...

Lawyers who pursued porn downloaders are indicted for alleged 'extortionate tactics'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: ABA Journal

Two lawyers sanctioned by a federal judge for "abusive" copyright litigation against porn downloaders have been indicted for allegedly using sham clients to disguise that they owned the companies seeking damages for copyright infringement. The lawyers, John Steele and Paul Hansmeier, were charged an indictment made public on Friday, report the National Law Journal , the Washington Post and the Minneapolis Star Tribune .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News See the distortion (Dec '10) Dec 22 Doomsday 64
Oakdale WOMEN ONLY Conceal Carry Class Dec 15 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
News Lawsuit against ADT filed by murder victims' fa... (May '11) Nov '16 Democrats LOST 10
Review: Troje's Trash (Nov '14) Oct '16 extroje 8
News Wisconsin Veterinarian Charged In Sex Trafficki... Sep '16 Marley Honey 6
News Woodbury man shot dead, officer injured during ... (Apr '10) Sep '16 Jalav 66
News Woodbury Woman Charged With Human Labor Traffic... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Spotted Girl 8
See all Woodbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbury Forum Now

Woodbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Woodbury, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC