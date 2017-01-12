Lawyers who pursued porn downloaders are indicted for alleged 'extortionate tactics'
Two lawyers sanctioned by a federal judge for "abusive" copyright litigation against porn downloaders have been indicted for allegedly using sham clients to disguise that they owned the companies seeking damages for copyright infringement. The lawyers, John Steele and Paul Hansmeier, were charged an indictment made public on Friday, report the National Law Journal , the Washington Post and the Minneapolis Star Tribune .
