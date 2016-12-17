Chicago attorney indicted on federal fraud charges in porn copyright scheme
Two attorneys face federal fraud charges after authorities say they used copyright lawsuits to extort money from hundreds who allegedly downloaded pornographic movies, prosecutors announced Friday. Paul Hansmeier, of Woodbury, Minn., was arrested Friday in Minnesota, and John Steele, a Chicago attorney, was arrested in Florida.
