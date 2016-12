Arts center in Minnesota sees low enrollment, high turnover

MNZ079-086>088-WIZ017-029-032-033-271615- /O.EXT.KARX.FG.Y.0013.000000T0000Z-161127T1600Z/ WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-TAYLOR-CLARK-BUFFALO-TREMPEALEAU- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...WABASHA...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER... WINONA...MEDFORD...NEILLSVILLE...ALMA...ARCADIA...WHITEHALL 901 AM CST SUN NOV 27 2016 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITIES TO 1/2 MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. * BE ALERT FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF SLICK SPOTS WHERE THE FOG MAY PRODUCE FROST ON ROAD SURFACES...ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGE DECKS.

