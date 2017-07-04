Woodbridge kitchen fire 'had extended from the stove to the cabinets'
Woodbridge, VA July 4th, 2017 12:03 p.m.: Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Firefighters responded to the report of a house fire at 1266 Everett Ave, Woodbridge. Initial units arrived on scene and found fire in the kitchen.
