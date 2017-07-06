Prince William's Barnard to hold 'Conversation with the Chief'

Chief Barry Barnard of the Prince William County Police Department will host a "Conversation with the Chief" on Monday, July 17, 2017 at the A.J. Ferlazzo Building located at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge starting at 7:00PM . We would like to extend an invitation to those who live in the community and the surrounding area to come out, meet the chief, and engage in conversation.

