Prince William's Barnard to hold 'Conversation with the Chief'
Chief Barry Barnard of the Prince William County Police Department will host a "Conversation with the Chief" on Monday, July 17, 2017 at the A.J. Ferlazzo Building located at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge starting at 7:00PM . We would like to extend an invitation to those who live in the community and the surrounding area to come out, meet the chief, and engage in conversation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
