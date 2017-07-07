MyLink - 'There is no way I would have been as successful in my academics, job, or even in my athletics' without it Teens who are striving for independence but lack a driver's license or access to a vehicle need the MyLink Teen Summer Bus Pass ! With the pass, teens can travel around the Prince William County area without relying on their parents for a ride! "I have used [a MyLink pass] for the past several years, and there is no way I would have been as successful in my academics, job, or even in my athletics" without it, one teen told PRTC in 2016. "My dedication to the various aspects of my busy lifestyle has undoubtedly been made possible thanks to the Teen Summer Pass."

