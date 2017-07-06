Flood warning continues after rain-soaked morning of traffic problems
While they've cleared the scenes, police were called to direct traffic around flooded roads at the intersections of Route 1 and Mary's Way in Woodbridge and Route 29 and Sudley Road near Manassas. No road is under active police direction.
