Colato charged in child sex assault
On June 15, detectives from the Special Victim's Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault which was reported to have occurred on June 10 at a home in Woodbridge . The investigation revealed that the victim, a 5-year-old boy, was inappropriately touched by the accused, identified as a family member.
Read more at Potomac Local.
