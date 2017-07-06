Colato charged in child sex assault

Colato charged in child sex assault

On June 15, detectives from the Special Victim's Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault which was reported to have occurred on June 10 at a home in Woodbridge . The investigation revealed that the victim, a 5-year-old boy, was inappropriately touched by the accused, identified as a family member.

