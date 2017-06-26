Woodbridge man charged in fatal crash on I-495
A pickup truck towing a boat had pulled off onto the median area at the split of westbound I-495 and I-95 south/I-495/I-395 north. Two males were outside the pickup truck working to re-secure the boat on the trailer when a box truck drifted into the median area.
