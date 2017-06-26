Woodbridge man charged in fatal crash...

Woodbridge man charged in fatal crash on I-495

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Potomac Local

A pickup truck towing a boat had pulled off onto the median area at the split of westbound I-495 and I-95 south/I-495/I-395 north. Two males were outside the pickup truck working to re-secure the boat on the trailer when a box truck drifted into the median area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lorton Music Thread (Aug '15) 20 hr Musikologist 3
Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07) Jun 23 jowls mombach 15
News Independence Day Event Guide 2017 Jun 20 WCB 1
News Joint committee takes aim at Prince William's 2... May 27 Bob Martin 1
Review: Tamarack Stables (Mar '09) Mar '17 NeilPeart7892 41
No Vaccines Mar '17 Ksmalls88 1
News Dumfries councilman found dead Mar '17 Wizard of ZOG 2
See all Woodbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbridge Forum Now

Woodbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Woodbridge, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,246 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC