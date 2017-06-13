Woodbridge civic association to discuss planned Potomac Nationals stadiun

"The Woodbridge Potomac Civic Association invites you to our upcoming monthly meeting on June 15, 2017, from 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm at the Potomac Shores Social Barn, 1801 Potomac Shores Parkway, Dumfries, VA 22026. The event features a social reception provided by The JPG Companies beginning at 6:30 pm.

