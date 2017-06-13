Woodbridge civic association to discu...

Woodbridge civic association to discuss planned Potomac Nationals stadiun

"The Woodbridge Potomac Civic Association invites you to our upcoming monthly meeting on June 15, 2017, from 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm at the Potomac Shores Social Barn, 1801 Potomac Shores Parkway, Dumfries, VA 22026. The event features a social reception provided by The JPG Companies beginning at 6:30 pm.

