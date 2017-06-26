Weekly arrests and wanted suspects 6/26
Ivan Adelso ESCALANTE, 30, of Davis Street in Woodbridge. Charged with with robbery, malicious wounding, grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.
