Virginia school system apologizes for hijab permission slips
Prince William County School officials are apologizing after two Muslim students say their school required them to carry signed notes from their mothers giving them permission to wear hijabs. Hajah Bah and Fatmata Mansaray, who are first cousins, tell television station WJLA-TV that they were required to carry the notes at Freedom High School in Woodbridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joint committee takes aim at Prince William's 2...
|May 27
|Bob Martin
|1
|Review: Tamarack Stables (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|NeilPeart7892
|41
|No Vaccines
|Mar '17
|Ksmalls88
|1
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Mar '17
|Wizard of ZOG
|2
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Wizard of ZOG
|14
|Exterior Cleaning of your home
|Mar '17
|Nick Kovach
|1
|Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Nick Kovach
|7
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC