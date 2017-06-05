Virginia school system apologizes for...

Virginia school system apologizes for hijab permission slips

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Prince William County School officials are apologizing after two Muslim students say their school required them to carry signed notes from their mothers giving them permission to wear hijabs. Hajah Bah and Fatmata Mansaray, who are first cousins, tell television station WJLA-TV that they were required to carry the notes at Freedom High School in Woodbridge.

