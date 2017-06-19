UPDATED: Man shot in Lake Ridge Satur...

UPDATED: Man shot in Lake Ridge Saturday night, suspects still at large

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: Fauquier.com

Around 11:17 p.m. on June 17, Prince William County Police Department officers responded to a home in the 12000 block of Cinnamon Street to investigate a shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Independence Day Event Guide 2017 Tue WCB 1
News Joint committee takes aim at Prince William's 2... May 27 Bob Martin 1
Review: Tamarack Stables (Mar '09) Mar '17 NeilPeart7892 41
No Vaccines Mar '17 Ksmalls88 1
News Dumfries councilman found dead Mar '17 Wizard of ZOG 2
Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07) Mar '17 Wizard of ZOG 14
Exterior Cleaning of your home Mar '17 Nick Kovach 1
See all Woodbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbridge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Prince William County was issued at June 21 at 4:35PM EDT

Woodbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Woodbridge, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,242 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC