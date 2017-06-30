Two supervisors ask for a review of m...

Two supervisors ask for a review of mosque vote

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Fauquier.com

The fight over whether a mosque planned in Prince William County's protected "rural crescent" should connect to the public sewer line may not be over yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Woodbridge Music Thread (Nov '14) Jun 30 Musikologist 5
Lorton Music Thread (Aug '15) Jun 25 Musikologist 3
Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07) Jun 23 jowls mombach 15
News Independence Day Event Guide 2017 Jun 20 WCB 1
News Joint committee takes aim at Prince William's 2... May '17 Bob Martin 1
Review: Tamarack Stables (Mar '09) Mar '17 NeilPeart7892 41
No Vaccines Mar '17 Ksmalls88 1
See all Woodbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbridge Forum Now

Woodbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Woodbridge, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,815 • Total comments across all topics: 282,241,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC