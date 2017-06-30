Two supervisors ask for a review of mosque vote
The fight over whether a mosque planned in Prince William County's protected "rural crescent" should connect to the public sewer line may not be over yet.
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woodbridge Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 30
|Musikologist
|5
|Lorton Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Jun 25
|Musikologist
|3
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Jun 23
|jowls mombach
|15
|Independence Day Event Guide 2017
|Jun 20
|WCB
|1
|Joint committee takes aim at Prince William's 2...
|May '17
|Bob Martin
|1
|Review: Tamarack Stables (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|NeilPeart7892
|41
|No Vaccines
|Mar '17
|Ksmalls88
|1
