Stolen truck used to make fake traffic stop in Woodbridge

A citizen reported to police that a white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado activated blue flashing lights which were mounted on the sun visors inside of the vehicle and was attempting to pull over a silver 2005 Mercury Mountaineer in the above area. The investigation revealed that the driver of the Mountaineer, believing the Silverado to be law enforcement, pulled over.

